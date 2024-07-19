MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. MetLife has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $76.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.