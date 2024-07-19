MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 131025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $747.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $96,066 and sold 94,587 shares valued at $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

