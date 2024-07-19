Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.69

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 63543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

