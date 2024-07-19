Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $432.00 and last traded at $437.50. 8,786,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,469,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

