Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 465 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,347. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

