Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Datadog by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.03. 2,493,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.03, a PEG ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

