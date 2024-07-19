Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,048 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

