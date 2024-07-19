Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,236 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $168.08. 606,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

