Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in APA by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 1,320,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,637. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.