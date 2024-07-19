Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 246,233 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $50,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,174. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

