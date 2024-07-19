Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,658 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $41,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $25.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,648.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,298. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,661.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,614.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.