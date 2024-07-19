Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.73 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.74. The company had a trading volume of 165,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,774. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average is $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

