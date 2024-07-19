Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.13 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.
In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
