Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,300. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

