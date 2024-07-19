Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,362,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $43,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 10,470,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940,838. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

