Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.75 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 57.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after purchasing an additional 793,468 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 469,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

