Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.81 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ONEOK worth $54,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 33,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 128,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 94,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $84.06. 869,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,811. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.