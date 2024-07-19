Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.20 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,081,000 after buying an additional 425,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 382,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,445. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

