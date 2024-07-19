Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $35,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

