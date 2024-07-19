Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $51,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 543,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,079. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.