Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,034,000 after purchasing an additional 572,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 489,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

