Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 131,345 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. 851,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,229. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

