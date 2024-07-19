Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 936,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About eBay



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

