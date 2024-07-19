Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $36,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 467,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,274. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

