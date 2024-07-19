Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 555,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,312. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

