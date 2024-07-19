Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $37,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,598,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,487. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.