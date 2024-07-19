Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CF Industries worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

CF Industries stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

