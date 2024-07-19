Mizuho Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Hold

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

