MobileCoin (MOB) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $71,319.20 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobilecoin. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed for fast, secure transactions on mobile devices. It was founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn and is based in San Francisco. The MobileCoin protocol was open-sourced in 2020 and the network went live in December of the same year. It can be used to send and receive funds through the MobileCoin network and was recently integrated into the Signal encrypted communications app. To use MobileCoin, you need a MobileCoin wallet and MOB token, which can be purchased on their website. The MobileCoin network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol and has 250 million MOB tokens, with more than 50% available for purchase on their website.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

