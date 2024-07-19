Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,937 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

TAP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.91. 79,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,741. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

