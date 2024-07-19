MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $63.75

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.75, but opened at $69.22. MoneyLion shares last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 66,338 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

