MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $79.58. 122,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 189,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Specifically, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

