Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

NYSE MCO traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

