Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.57 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $197.57 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00042309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,280,729 coins and its circulating supply is 887,064,460 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

