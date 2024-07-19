Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $460.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $416.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

