Morgan Stanley Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $210.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $190.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.