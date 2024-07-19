Morgan Stanley Trims Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLO. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

