Morgan Stanley Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.61.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

