MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.