My DeFi Pet Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $154,616.44 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

