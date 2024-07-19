Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.