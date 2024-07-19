National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

