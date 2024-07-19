National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of CS opened at C$9.04 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

