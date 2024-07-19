National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.20. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 532,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

