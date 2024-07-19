Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 23rd

Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 23rd. The 1-36 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 27.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,881,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322,809. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

