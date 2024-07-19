NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.22 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.87 billion and approximately $289.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00009484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,145,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,421,173 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,056,929 with 1,103,255,250 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.03060535 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $250,763,627.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

