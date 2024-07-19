Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

