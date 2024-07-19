Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of NVST opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Envista will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Envista by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Envista by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,224,000 after buying an additional 850,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $53,412,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

