Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $532.76 million and $19.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,681.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.00582146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00109766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00244218 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00070174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,277,659,665 coins and its circulating supply is 44,586,214,604 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.