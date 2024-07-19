Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $685.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.71.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $648.45. 4,500,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.42. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

